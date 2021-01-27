Former teammates, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were involved in a heated clash in Tuesday’s Coppa Italia quarter-final clash between AC Milan and Inter.

Tempers flared up just before the break after Lukaku took exception to a foul by Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli. Ibrahimovic stepped in and squared up to the furious Belgian.

The pair went head to head.

During the heated argument, Lukaku could clearly be heard by the on-pitch microphone saying to the Swede: “Well let’s go inside you b*tch!”, in an invitation to engage in a further confrontation in the tunnel.

According to Mirror UK, Lukaku also appeared to have said: “f*** you and your wife” in the Swede’s direction, and Ibrahimovic seemingly referred to Lukaku as a “little donkey”.

The quarrel continued after the referee showed both players the yellow card and blew the whistle for half-

However, Ibrahimovic was later sent off the pitch for receiving a second booking.

In the 58th minute, he received a second yellow card for a challenge on Inter defender Aleksandar Kolarov and was sent off in an incident that did not involve Lukaku.

How Inter won the match

AC Milan had taken the lead through Ibrahimovic, who fired home in the 31st minute to open the scoring at San Siro.

Romelu Lukaku went on to draw Inter Milan level from the penalty kick spot.

The match referee exited with a pulled muscle and was replaced by the fourth official with 10 minutes left before substitute Christian Eriksen curled in the winning goal in stoppage time.