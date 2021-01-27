By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Conor McGregor must serve a six-month medical suspension after he was knocked out by Dustin Poirier.

McGregor was stopped in the second round following a relentless onslaught from his rival at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

The Irishman was issued with a mandatory 45-day suspension for his defeat and a 180-day suspension due to the leg injury he suffered.

He can, however, be cleared earlier by a doctor with a negative X-Ray of his tibia/fibula.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has already claimed the former two-weight world champion completed a workout on Monday and wants a rematch with Poirier in May.

“He’s already harassing everybody to get the rematch; he’d love the rematch and I don’t think Dustin is against that,” Kavanagh told ESPN.

McGregor, who limped out of the cage and later needed crutches, lamented his lack of activity as he returned to the cage following a 12-month lay-off.

“It’s heart-breaking and hard to take,” he said. “My leg is completely dead. It’s like an American football in my suit at the minute.