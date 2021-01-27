Manchester City went top of the Premier League with an emphatic 5-0 victory over West Brom on Tuesday night.

Things got off to a dramatic start with City taking the lead inside six minutes. Joao Cancelo provided the assist, swinging a ball into the path of Ilkay Gundogan, who then showed good close control and curled one past Sam Johnstone.

City then doubled their lead in controversial circumstances: Cancelo’s sumptuous strike was initially ruled out after the assistant referee flagged for offside, only for the decision to be overturned following a VAR review.

Gundogan grabbed his second and City’s third soon after, maneuvering the ball past two defenders and calmly slotting home. Before the Baggies could retreat into the changing room for half-time, their visitors grabbed another. This time Riyad Mahrez was the scorer, cutting inside onto his favoured left foot before unleashing a powerful effort into the top corner.

Just one more goal in the second half, with Mahrez and Raheem Sterling combining well to make it 5-0 before the hour mark.