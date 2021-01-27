By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday disclosed that his administration is going to begin the development of the State Government Workers’ Village in Ishefun in Ayobo Ipaja area of the state.

The governor disclosed this while commissioning LagosHOMS in Lekki Phase II.

He said the Workers’ Village would comprise 608 two bedroom flats solely dedicated to workers from both the private and public sectors in the State.

He added that another Workers’ Village with 501 two bedroom apartments which would be a joint venture with government’s development partners would also start in Imota.

“This year, we are going to commence the building of the State Government workers Village in Ishefun in Ayobo Ipaja LCDA with 608 two bedroom flats solely dedicated to workers from both the private and public sectors in the State. Another Workers’ Village with 501 two bedroom apartments which will be a joint venture with our development partners will also start in Imota.

“The good news is that these housing schemes will be complemented with convenient mortgage package for workers. I want to sincerely thank our development partners, STB Mortgage Bankers\ Lekki Ultimate Company Limited for collaborating with the State Government to bring this housing project to reality,” he said.

However, Sanwo-Olu said the delivery of LagosHOMS housing project was a direct result of its faith in the capacity of private sector to play a collaborative role in housing development.

“Apart from this project at Lekki Phase 2 which is yielding 84 homes, the State has been able to harvest over 244 Housing units through Joint Ventures schemes at Courtland Luxury Villa, Igbokushu and Lekki Apartments, Lekki (Phase one) in 2020.

“A few days ago, 252 two bedroom terraced bungalows, a joint Venture with Echostone Development, were commissioned at Idale Badagry. Another set of 132 homes will be commissioned at Iponri today. We are also looking at completing other Joint Venture projects at Ijora and Ibeshe within the year.

“I want to encourage capable investors to join force with us in reducing the housing deficit in this State. I seize this opportunity to assure investors, both foreign and local, of the State government willingness to provide unencumbered land for Housing development on the basis of mutually agreed terms in the areas of specification of houses to be delivered and duration,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu assured that the state government would not rest on its oars and would utilize all resources at its disposal to continue to build more homes.

He also disclosed that in the course of this year, the state government’s Housing schemes in Igbogbo (360 homes), Sangotedo cluster (744 homes) and Odo-Onosa-Ayandelu (662 Homes) would be commissioned, while work was also progressing on all other schemes.

Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said the 84 bedroom homes comprise 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms in Lekki Phase II.

He said the project came with infrastructure, such as Road network, Drainages, Sewage Treatment Plant, Car Parks, Water Reticulation Plant, Street Light, Perimeter Fence, Basket Ball Court, Block of Shops cum community Building, Open spaces for community activities and Landscaping.

“By completing this scheme located in the heart of Lekki, the State Government has lent credence to its avowed commitment to provision of decent homes and livable communities for the people,” Akinderu-Fatai said.