By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 kills 15 Nigerians on Tuesday, as new cases drop nationwide, but Lagos and Abuja maintain lead.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the nation reported 1,303 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 15 deaths.

Death toll rose from three on Monday to 15 on Tuesday.

Osun topped the COVID-19 death chat with five, followed by Taraba which recorded three deaths, while Lagos and Zamfara reported two deaths each.

Kaduna, Kano and Ondo reported one death each.

However, Nigeria’s 1,303 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday represented a decrease from the 1,430 cases posted on Monday.

This takes the total confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria to 124,299, with 99,276 recoveries and 1,522 deaths reported.

In Tuesday’s infections, Lagos led with 478 cases, a reduction from the 744 cases posted the previous day, while Abuja reported 211 cases, up from the 75 cases recorded on Monday.

Others are: Nasarawa (83), Rivers (72), Kwara (42), Edo 36), Ondo (34), Benue (32), Kaduna (32), Katsina (26), Plateau (26), Kano (25), Taraba (25), Osun (22), Delta (21), Oyo (21), Niger (19), Sokoto (18), Ebonyi (17), Ekiti (14), Gombe (13), Ogun (12), Bauchi (11), Zamfara (8), Borno (4) and Jigawa (1).

Active Coronavirus cases in Nigeria stand at 23,501. Cases were reported in 24 States and Abuja.

See figures below

Lagos-478

FCT-211

Nasarawa-83

Rivers-72

Kwara-42

Ondo-34

Benue-32

Kaduna-32

Katsina-26

Plateau-26

Kano-25

Taraba-25

Osun-22

Delta-21

Oyo-21

Niger-19

Sokoto-18

Ebonyi-17

Ekiti-14

Gombe-13

Ogun-12

Bauchi-11

Zamfara-8

Borno-4

Jigawa-1