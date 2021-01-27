Jumia has commenced its first sales festival of the year, the Jumia Global Festival, which runs from January 25th to 31st, 2021 with exciting offers at mouthwatering discounts.

The virtual festival is live on the Jumia App and website, it promises to be an explosion of fun-shopping, filled with great offers.

It gives buyers in Nigeria the opportunity to order international products at a discounted rate from vendors in countries like Dubai, China, Turkey, etc, and get them delivered at their doorsteps.

The festival also treats Nigerian customers to a hassle-free shopping experience by providing them with the opportunity to purchase products with local currency from international vendors, while paying with the Naira.

Their orders will also be delivered with no hidden or additional cost.

The festival is the biggest international product sale of the year and customers who take advantage of the sales festival stand to gain up to 80% discount on Jumia Global items, free delivery from select stores, and daily flash sale offers holding between 10 am and 2 pm.

The Jumia Global Festival provides a collection of over 13 million products shipped globally with unlimited choices of products with the lowest prices, and Jumia’s 7 days return policy also applies on items purchased during the festival.