By Lizzy Okoji/Abuja

The Federal Government has scheduled the induction course for career and non-career ambassadors-designate and their spouses to hold between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Gabriel Aduda said that the induction course was tailored to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective missions and countries of accreditation.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the induction course for career and non-career ambassadors-designate and their spouses has been scheduled for Feb. 8 to Feb. 10

“Following the approval of the posting of career and non-career ambassadors-designate by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ministry has designed an induction course tailored to prepare the appointed envoys for effective representation in their respective missions and countries of accreditation,” Aduda said.

Aduda said that the aim of the programme was to also acquaint the ambassadors-designate with the proper understanding of their roles and duties in the implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy agenda.

He added that this was in line with the priorities of the Federal Government, as well as promoting and protecting the national interests of Nigeria.

Aduda said that the induction course was a preparatory to the final departure to their various missions, subject to the receipt of agreement from the prospective host countries