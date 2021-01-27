By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Southwest governors for meeting with Miyetti Allah over herdsmen’s menace in the region, saying he is ashamed.

Southwest governors had on Tuesday met with Miyetti Allah to resolve lingering herdsmen crisis in the region.

But Fani-Kayode wondered when things got so back in the Southwest that its governors would be constrained to sit down with Miyetti Allah in order to explain their legitimate decision to give a quit notice to killer herdsmen.

He described the meeting as shameful on the part of Southwest governors.

“When did things get so bad in South West that all our 6 Governors felt constrained to sit down with a bunch of cow-loving terrorists like Miyetti Allah in order to explain their legitimate & lawful decision to give a quit notice to killer herdsmen in the forests of Ondo. It is shameful,” he tweeted.

At the meeting held with Miyetti Allah in Ondo, all open and night grazing by Fulani herdsmen and underage herders were banned in the South West zone of Nigeria.

The meeting was convened between the governors and Miyetti Allah, as well as security agencies to find solution to incessant killings and kidnapping in the Southwest.

The meeting was chaired by Governor Kayode Fayemi, Chairman NGF.

A communique issued at the meeting resolved that MACBAN is a peace loving, law abiding organization which does not habour or condone criminals and agreed that open, night grazing should be banned henceforth and that under age herding is Inimical to security and hence be banned.

The communique added that occupation of State Forest Reserves was illegally and condemnable and that security and welfare of the people of Nigeria is the primary purpose of government as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.

The communique added that the stakeholders are committed to the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria, adding that insecurity is a national challenge and not peculiar to any tribe or region but must be addressed by the cooperation of all.

The meeting agreed that the order of the Ondo State Governor was misconstrued and misrepresented by a section of the media, as he only ordered those occupying the Forest Reserves in Ondo State illegally to quit.