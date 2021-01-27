Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State, has tested positive for COVID-19.

His Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, confirmed this in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement said: “The latest result of his (governor Ortom) COVID-19 test has returned positive.

“This follows the test results of most of the Governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.

“Though the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the disease, he has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.”

The statement added Ortom advised those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for a test.