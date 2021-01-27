The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has given a pat on the back to the President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing former Governor of Lagos and Borno state, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In a release, issued by CACOL on behalf of its Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran and signed by its Director, Administration and Programmes Mr. Tola Oresanwo, he stated, “We would recollect that the President recently appointed Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“Marwa, whose appointment is with immediate effect, takes over from Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha Abdallah, who was appointed NDLEA Chairman by President Buhari on January 11, 2016.

“His appointment is coming on the heels of recent hue and cry by some Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), under the auspices of Concerned Officers of NDLEA, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a competent chairman for the agency after the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past Chairman, Mustapha Abdallah.

“In the letter titled: ‘NDLEA officers urge Buhari to appoint a competent Chairman, tell Abdallah your time is up’, the workers listed administrative negligence, non-promotion of officers, a report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, unending recruitment, among others as reasons why the outgoing chairman’s tenure should quickly come to an end.

We at CACOL are, therefore, elated to hear the news of the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) as the Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). We congratulate him as he heeds the clarion call to head the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA).

“We were not surprised at the news on Monday that the new Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, (Retd) gave Commanders of the agency in all the states of the federation and special commands marching orders to mop up illicit drugs across the country.

“He gave the directive during a meeting with commanders of the 36 states, FCT and special commands on Monday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, where he also hinted of plans to seek government’s approval to conduct drug tests on tertiary institutions’ new students, security agencies’ fresh recruits and all newly appointed government employees.

“We know Brigadier-Gen. Marwa (Rtd.) had worked assiduously as Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), between 2018 and December 2020, along with others to develop a blueprint on how to end drug abuse in Nigeria.

“He is also noted for his tradition of excellent record of performance and ability to deliver wherever he touches.”

The CACOL boss added, “It is quite germane and remarkable that the NDLEA under his able leadership must learn from mistakes of the past.

“It is a known fact today that hard drugs have littered the nooks and crannies of our streets in different parts of the country.

“Our youths now delight themselves in the magnitude of the psychotropic substances they can consume per time. At the international scene, we have witnessed the shameful and disgraceful perception brought upon the country by some few Nigerians who engage in drug trafficking across the globe.

“The agency must tackle the war against illicit drugs with a renewed vigour.

“The relationship between the management and staff of the agency must be strengthened and the welfare of staff must be a top priority of the new NDLEA boss to allow for optimum performance of all.

“The war against drug abuse and trafficking must be won and in the very near future, Nigeria must be seen and declared as a drug-free nation.

“We are therefore using this medium to congratulate Brigadier-Gen. Marwa (Rtd.) as he answers the clarion call to head the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

“We hope he will bring the experiences he had garnered from different sectors over the years to bear in his new role. We wish him well and a successful tenure”.