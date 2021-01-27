By Ismaila Chafe/Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with the new service chiefs at the Presidential Villa.

The service chiefs, who were appointed on Tuesday, arrived at the villa in their old official vehicles at about 4.00p.m.

The new service chiefs are Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Adm. Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

The service chiefs replaced former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

