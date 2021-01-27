Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a Cee-C of the BB Naija fame, has teased about being hit by COVID-19.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she was more cryptic about her experience, than being clear about it.
“Covid-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure”, she wrote.
“I was taught to apply it! 😉
” On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell”, she added.
May be she is reserving the story for another day as she also posted alluring photos of herself.
What do you think?