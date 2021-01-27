Cynthia Nwadiora a.k.a Cee-C of the BB Naija fame, has teased about being hit by COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she was more cryptic about her experience, than being clear about it.

“Covid-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure”, she wrote.

“I was taught to apply it! 😉

” On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell”, she added.

May be she is reserving the story for another day as she also posted alluring photos of herself.