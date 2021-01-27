Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season.

The Norwegian midfielder traveled to North London to finalize the deal.

The Gunners announced Odegaard’s arrival with a video on their Twitter account, offering pictures of the 22-year-old in their famous red strip for the very first time.

The midfielder has taken the number 11 shirt, leaving the number 10, previously worn by Mesut Ozil, open to one of his new teammates.

Odegaard’s signature has softened the blow of the German’s Emirates exit, with fans disappointed in how the former talisman’s career ended in North London.

They can now look forward to witnessing Madrid’s playmaker in action after he struggled to make his mark in their first team under Zinedine Zidane.

Odegaard enjoyed a breakout season at Real Sociedad last year, and Los Blancos decided not to allow him to rejoin their rivals on loan for another campaign.

Odegaard was expected to become an integral part in the champions’ midfield, but he ended up making only seven La Liga appearances in 2020/21.

💬 "Every time I heard about the club, I had a good feeling. And now I'm here. So I think it's maybe meant to be." 📺 Watch Martin Odegaard's first interview in full 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2021