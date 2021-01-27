By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu/Awka

The Anambra House of Assembly complex was shut today after some lawmakers and members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure will last three weeks.

On 19 January, the assembly invited the state COVID-19 team to conduct compulsory test on members and workers.

The measure followed the reported spike in the number of cases of the pandemic in the state.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, adjourned the house after a resolution for a break was reached during an emergency plenary.

Okafor said: “The COVID-19 team in the Ministry of Health came last Thursday to take samples of lawmakers and staff members.

“Unfortunately, when the results came out, some were negative but many were positive.

“As an institution, we need to lead by example, hence we have decided that the assembly complex be shut for three weeks.

“This is to allow the ministry to do contact tracing of those found to be positive for the virus.”

The speaker said that it was expected that the complex, including the offices and surrounding, along with the houses of those who tested positive, would be fumigated.

“There will be no plenary or committee work and we appeal that those who need to go on isolation should please do so,” he said.

Also at plenary, the house screened and confirmed 21 persons nominated by Gov. Willie Obiano for appointment as Local Government Transition Committee Chairmen.

The house approved a three-month tenure for the committee, subject to renewal or fresh appointments by the governor. (NAN)