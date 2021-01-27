Akwa Ibom State Government said it has commenced the documentation of all the tourist centres as well as hotels in the State to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the hospitality firms.

The Chairman of Akwa Ibom Hotels Management and Tourism Board, Mr Akpabio who disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with journalists said over 1000 tourist centres across the State has so far been registered.

He observed that hotels and other hospitality outfits were critical centres to spread coronavirus and accurate registration would ensure strict monitoring and compliance to COVID-19 protocols by key players in the tourism sector.

He said task force for the implementation of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols which was set up last year would reinforce implementation of COVID-19 protocols in all hotels, eateries, clubs and drinking parlours across the state. .

His words, “The Tourism sector is currently documenting all hotels and tourism establishments in the state. We have got over 1000 documented, more would be registered. we are documenting our sector players both digitally and analogue. This means we can always assess them.

“The aim of this documentation is to assist the Tourism Board to monitor implementation of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in all tourists centres across the state as to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

He added that another aim of the documentation was to impose levies on the tourist centres/hotels in order to help the board generate funds.

He said, “We have to generate funds without waiting for government. There are many areas of financial interventions in our assignment.”