Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity dismissed accusations that President Buhari failed to comply with federal character, in making the latest appointments of service chiefs.

He said the appointment of security chiefs is not subject to federal character.

He spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

According to him, while certain appointments are subject to Federal Character, security is not one of those.

“There are certain appointments that are subject to federal character, for instance, the constitution says that there must be a minister from each state of the country but there are certain appointments that are also not subject to federal character and one of them is in the security,” he said.

“In security, they are not subject to Federal Character. It is about competence; it is about the ability to deliver.

“So, the president will appoint whoever he feels is fit and proper and will deliver to the best level for the country and for Nigerians”.

Adesina’s comments come hours after the President appointed new Service Chiefs following the resignation of the former officers.

Major-General Leo Irabor replaced General Abayomi Olonisakin as Chief of Defence Staff; Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao replaced Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo replaced Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as Chief of Naval Staff; while General Ibrahim Attahiru replaced Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai as Chief of Army Staff.

Source Channels TV