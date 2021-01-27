By Adejoke Adeleye

The Ogun State Government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun has released N85.5 million as grants- in aid to Community Development Associations, CDAs, as well as its councils to ensure developmental projects in all communities across the local government areas.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives, Ganiyu Hamzat disclosed this during a 4-day programme organised by the Ministry for the 2020 disbursement of grant -in- aid to Community Development Associations held recently in Abeokuta.

Hamzat, who highlighted the procedures for the disbursement said 400 CDAs had been considered to receive the grants in the first batch while subventions would be disbursed to 300 Area Community Development Committees, 20 Zonal Community Development Committees, 3 Senatorial Community Development Committees as well as the State Community Development Council which is the apex body.

State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu said the grant would aid the proposed projects in their various communities, enjoining all CDAs to allow for peaceful co-existence among themselves.

He pledged that, government would not relent in its efforts at ensuring maximum support for the Associations.