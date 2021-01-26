Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Ighoho, said properties worth N50 million naira were destroyed by arsonists during the attack on one of his buildings in Ibadan.

Igboho said the arsonists damaged the gate to gain entrance to the building and that the two occupants of the house were able to flee the scene to avoid being killed.

Igboho while responding to journalists said, “when the fire started, they called me and by the time I got there the arsonists had ran away.

When asked whom he suspected to be behind the attack, he said, “For now, I do not suspect anyone.”

He continued, “When they knew they could fight, fire gunshots, and set a house ablaze, isn’t it where I stay that they are supposed to come? If they had come to the house where I stay, I would have had evidence for you people (journalists) because they won’t all escape. It’s either you meet their dead bodies or meet them with broken legs. I thank God that they applied wisdom by going to a house where they know that I don’t live and destroyed my properties and burnt it down.”

When asked if he’s aware of the language spoken by the arsonists, Igboho said, “Those who were at the house are the ones who can give an explanation to that, because I wasn’t there. What they said was that they came with about five cars. I can’t tell for sure because I wasn’t there.”

However, The pan-National socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday, described the attack on Sunday Igboho’s house as barbaric.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said the attack showed it is time the Federal Government behaves like a government for all.

Odumakin said: “It is barbaric and we wait to see what the double-standard Nigerian state will do over the arson and those behind it. It is high time this government behaves like a government for all.

We strongly condemn the attack.”