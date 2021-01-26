The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Tuesday raided major shops in Jos and Bukuru towns in Plateau, confiscating detergents with “Sodium Thio Poly Phosphate (STPP)’’.

STPP is said to be rich in phosphorus and nitrogen and is harmful to aquatic life.

The state Coordinator of SON, Mr James Yakzum, who led the raid in Jos, disclosed that STPP which is detrimental to aquatic life causes an algae bloom.

This, Yakzum explained, prevents oxygen and sunlight from getting into water bodies, leading to the death of lives in such water bodies.

Items (detergents) confiscated were Viva Plus, Kwik detergent, Sunbright laundry detergent, Majik multipurpose detergent, Mymy active foam detergent and Ziptol detergent.

Others were Good mama flora fresh, good mama lemon fresh, So easy detergent and Limpo car liquid car wash.

Yakzum further disclosed that STPP gets into the water bodies when people use such detergents to wash and clean at various places.

According to him, SON reviewed the standard for detergent production in 2018 and asked the manufacturers of detergents to desist from the using STPP and revert to the use of Sodium Phosphate.

He said that the organisation gave them one-year ultimatum which expired in 2019.

The state coordinator explained that aside STPP causing the deoxygenation of aquatic flauna by the production of the algae bloom, bacteria in the water due to the presence of the STPP produced cyanite.

“This is poisonous and highly detrimental to humans,’’ he said.