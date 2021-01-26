By Taiwo Okanlawon

Grammy nominee and Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has condemned the reopening of schools by the Nigerian government amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Kuti, in a post shared on Instagram described the action of the government as wickedness, adding that politicians who recommended the reopening of schools do not have their children attending the said schools.

He mentioned that the only reason students have been forced to return to school is because no one is willing to invest in virtual classrooms.

The musician and youngest son of the Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti opined that the Nigerian ruling elites simply hate the struggling citizens.

“The only reason these children and undergraduates are forced to resume is because no one is willing to invest in virtual classrooms for them. There is no immediate profit to be made.

“This is wickedness. Pure and simple,” his post on Instagram read.

Kuti is among concerned parents who have expressed their reservations over the resumption of schools despite increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.