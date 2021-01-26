All the Service Chiefs sacked by Buhar: L- R-Left, Olonisakin, Buratai, Ibok-Ete Ekwe and Sadique Abubakar: NSA reveals they have been taking instructions from Buhari’s chief of staff

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerians have hailed the sack of Service Chiefs and the appointment of new ones by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari had bowed to pressure by sacking the service chiefs after millions of Nigerians had called for their sack over wanton insecurity in the land.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Media adviser, Femi Adesina, said Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Nigerians have reacted to the sack of the service chiefs by Buhari, saying it was good riddance to bad rubbish.

A strong critic of Buhari, Reno Omokri hailed the president for the action.

“I commend General Muhammadu Buhari  for listening to voices of reason and sacking his clueless and nepotistic service chiefs. Good riddance to bad rubbish. It is disappointing that he maintained his practice of appointing largely Northern Muslim males, but half bread is better than none,” Omokri said.

Another critic, Ayodele Fayose, said the sacked Service Chiefs only served themselves and their pockets and could at best be described as “Disservice Chiefs” under whom Nigeria became completely insecured.

Senator Shehu Sani also said the removal of the service chiefs was good.

“Service Chiefs’ removal; better late than never. To the new Chiefs; Confront and end the killings, kidnappings and the violence in Nigeria and restore law and order,” he said.

