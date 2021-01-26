By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has been cleared by FIFA to contest in the FIFA Council elections.

The NFF president was declared eligible in a letter by the Chairman of the FIFA Review Committee, Mukul Mudgal.

Mudgal said in the letter “We refer to our correspondence dated 18 November 2020 regarding the subject matter. In this regard, we kindly inform you that the Review Committee has declared you eligible for the position of member of the FIFA Council,” the letter read in part.

In November 2020, Pinnick announced his intention to vie for a seat on the FIFA council watering down speculations he would contest again to be NFF president.

Previously, he was tipped to join the race to become President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Pinnick, now that he has been cleared to contest to become a FIFA Council member, would aim to take one of the two positions on the Council for the CAF Anglophone group.