By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Families of five deceased civil servants in Edo State who were enrolled in the state’s contributory pension scheme, were on Tuesday presented with cheques for their entitlements by the state government.

Cheques worth a total of N12, 021,289.2, were presented to the five beneficiaries.

The State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, who presented the cheques on behalf of the government, reassured that the Obaseki-led administration would not relent on its effort at ensuring that workers and pensioners in the state were well catered for.

He sympathized with the families of the deceased employees, noting that the government appreciated and valued the efforts that their benefactors put in their work while in service.

According to him, “We have always placed the welfare of our workers as a top priority, because we believe so much in them and consider them essential for the success of our programmmes and policies.”

Meanwhile, the state government said it has paid all civil servants in the state their salaries for the month of January, 2021.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Tuesday, said the payment was in line with the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

He noted that “the payment was made despite the challenges posed by the economic setbacks confronting the Nigerian economy and other parts of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.”