The Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, recommended the setting up of a committee on peaceful coexistence in States as a measure to address emerging group crises and intolerance.

He added that Osun already has a working committee on peaceful coexistence which has been instrumental to the amicable settlement of several cases in recent past.

Speaking in Ondo at a security meeting between the Governors of Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Kebbi and Jigawa states, and the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Heads of Security Agencies, Oyetola stated that a regular engagement with other people groups at community and government level could help reduce violence in the states of the country.

According to him: “We must take a common and workable position that will rein in criminals and ensure peace in our nation.

“Constant interaction with herders, artisanal miners and other strangers at the community and government levels will help mitigate violence in our respective states and region.

“In Osun, for instance, we have in place a committee on peaceful coexistence between Fulani/Bororo and crop farmers, etc. With the help of the Committee, we have been able to resolve several cases amicably. I recommend this initiative to other state governments.

“We all have a duty to promote and ensure a united and stronger Nigeria”, Oyetola stated.

Meanwhile, the National President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa, has directed Fulani Herders across the Southwest to put an end to both night grazing and underaged herding with immediate effect.

Kiruwa also warned herders to desist from taking their cows to people’s farms for grazing, adding that the frequents farmers/herders clash must be brought to an end.

Speaking during the security meeting in Ondo, Kiruwa said the order given by Governor Akeredolu was not new but has been issued two years ago, adding that those who wished to remain in the government forest reserve should get registered.

While stressing that MACBAN is a peaceful association that values peace and condemned criminalities in any form, the President said MACBAN will continue to work with security agencies to fish out criminals.

MACBAN alao declared its readiness to cooperate with states on any peaceful moves to engender security and agreed to embracing modern breeding process by creating grazing reserves and practice ranching to prevent cattle roaming.