By Jennifer Okundia

Its been 50 wonderful years of grace and abundant life for Nollywood film-maker, film producer and director Muyiwa Ademola.

Ademola who broke the news of his 50th birthday on Instagram, said this is the most significant year ever, as he is thanking God for sparing his life.

Muyiwa began acting in 1991. He produced his first written script into a movie titled Asise meaning Blunder in English in 1995. He has since produced, directed and featured in several Yoruba Nollywood movies.

In 2005, his film ORI (Fate) won the best indigenous film at the 1st Africa Movie Academy Awards. Captioning his picture, he wrote:

“It is my Birthday and this year’s is the most significant out of all. Happy Birthday To You Oluwamuyiwa Ademola.

All I request from you this year is just to help me thank God for sparing my life. May He give me more grace to dish out more unique films for your enjoyment. Thanks for the love you have shown me over the years and especially during my “quiet moments”. I appreciate you all.

See messages from his colleagues here:

Moreeeeeeeeeeeeee years ❤️❤️❤️

❤️❤️❤️

Looking like a birthday boy already

In advance my brother 😍

Yes Baba

Happy birthday to you sir! Olumuyiwa Ademola llnp bro

Happy Birthday Agba osere

Happy birthday to you DADDY 🙏❤️

Happy birthday to you baba !!!! You have an amazing heart!!! & I’m glad I know you ❤️❤️❤️ May the good Lord continue to bless and keep you

Happy birthday Muyiwa x

Congratulations on ur birthday dear brother, owo Baba ibeji olowo ori Omolara. As u are +1 today, God almighty will grant u more fruitful and prosperous years ahead, 🙏🙏🙏🎂🎂🎂🎂❤️💋❤️

Ademola was born on 26th January 1971 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. He attended St. David’s High School at Molete in Ibadan where he obtained the West Africa Secondary School Certificate.

The actor is a graduate of the University of Ibadan where he obtained a Bachelor of Education degree in Adult education. He married Omolara Ademola in 2006.