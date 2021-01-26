By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases shoot up again on Monday with Lagos, epicentre of the virus, taking a sharp lead.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the nation reported 1,430 new cases on Monday, with Lagos posting 744 cases, more than half of the national figures.

Monday’s infections were far higher than the 964 cases raked in by the country on Sunday, which was the first time cases fell below 1,000 in over a month.

Today’s figures moved up because Lagos reported huge cases, unlike on Sunday when it recorded lesser figures (360) and the national caseload plummeted.

Following a distant second is Plateau, which posted 100 fresh cases, up from the 57 cases reported the previous day.

Others are: Oyo (77), FCT (75), Nasarawa (74), Katsina (48), Edo (42), Kano (41), Enugu (37), Rivers (34), Ogun (33), Kwara (32), Niger (28), Ebonyi (27), Kaduna (26), Borno (12), Yobe (10), Ekiti (5), and Gombe (1).

With today’s infection rate, total confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 122,996, with 98,359 survivors discharged so far.

Four deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total deaths so far to 1,507.

New cases were recorded in 18 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

See figures below

Lagos-744

Plateau-100

Oyo-77

FCT-75

Nasarawa-74

Katsina-48

Edo-42

Kano-41

Enugu-37

Rivers-34

Ogun-33

Kwara-32

Niger-28

Ebonyi-27

Kaduna-26

Borno-12

Yobe-10

Ekiti-5

Gombe-1

112,996 confirmed

98,359 discharged

1,507 deaths

So far, 1,270,523 tests have been conducted in the country, out of which 122,996 people were positive.

Active COVID-19 cases now stand at 23,130.