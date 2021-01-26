Prince Ned Nwoko, a popular Nigerian businessman and lawyer, took to his page to share the photo of himself and his wife Laila announcing her upcoming birthday.

The Businessman praised his Moroccan wife and recounted how he met his wife and how they have survived the test of time after 10 years of marriage.

According to him, he has watched his wife grow into a mature woman in the years.

He captioned his post:

“Laila will be 30 years in a few days time. It feels like yesterday. It has been ten beautiful years. Amazing how she has matured over the years❤️”