By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Examinations Council has shifted its 2020 SSCE (External) examination by one week.

The exams were scheduled previously to commence on February 1 and end on March 3, but will now start on February 8 and end on March 10.

The examination council announced the new date after requests by candidates to be given more time to complete the registration.

In a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the council told candidates who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the EndSARS protests in some states to take note of these new dates and report for the examination accordingly at their various examination centres to be designated.

“Following requests by candidates to be given more time to complete their registration, for the 2020 SSCE (External), the National Examinations Council (NECO) has fixed new dates for the examination,” the statement said.

“The council hereby informs those candidates, who missed some papers during the 2020 SSCE (Internal) due to the EndSARS protests in some states, to take note of these new dates and report for the examinations accordingly at their various examination centers to be designated,” it said.

NECO advised all candidates to access the revised Examination Time Table on the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng