The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday revealed that many of the Nigerian youths who took part in the #EndSARS protests against police brutality want to join the Nigeria Police Force.

The #EndSARS protest which was staged in October 2020 saw youths take to the streets across the country to demand an end to police brutality and bad governance.

The IGP made this revelation while speaking on Channels Television’s Newsnight saying that the same youths have shown interest in joining the Force.

According to him, “The youths who participated in the #EndSARS and the rest of them, many of them want to join the police.

“Many of them will come and say, ‘Please, we want to join the police,’ because the service the police provide is a service of God.”

Adamu, however, pointed out that officers in the Force don’t have the required logistics needed to operate.

He said if they are given the same logistics as their foreign counterparts, they will perform better.

“If you put Nigerian police officers side by side with even police officers from advanced countries, give them the same logistics, you will see Nigeria police officers performing better than those that are coming from the so-called advanced countries,” he said.

On hospitals requesting police report before they attend to victims of gunshot wounds, he advised them to save lives first before any other thought.

“Save life first… lives must be saved first before thinking of any other thing to do…there is no issue of asking for any police report before you treat anybody with gunshot wounds,” he said.

Watch video below: