The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Mohammed Bagega, has directed Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders to monitor the activities of herders and farmers and be professional in handling complaints brought before them.

Bagega, who gave the directive at an emergency security meeting with the Area Commanders, heads of Tactical Units and Divisional Police Officers, in Ilorin, on Monday, reiterated that no break down of law and order by any name would be tolerated in any part of the state.

He also admonished the officers to facilitate the community policing machinery and partner with all relevant stakeholders, in monitoring the alleged influx of strangers into the state.

The commissioner tasked them to also ensure constant and sustained patrols, stop and search operations, in their jurisdictions, to actualize the visibility of the command’s policing strategy and continuously raid vulnerable points in the state.

According to him, the measures were all in a bid to ensure a more proactive policing of Kwara, especially at this time of high anxiety over issues of security of lives and property consequent upon happenings in neighboring Ondo and Oyo states.

Bagega advised Officers and men of the command to be alert and prepared at all times, as well as ensure proper handling of their firearms as no accidental discharge would be tolerated.

The police boss also urged the residents to be vigilant at all times and avail the police with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of criminals.