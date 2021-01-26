The Kwara House of Assembly has approved Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq’s request to raise N35 billion through Medium Term Loan for the provision of infrastructure across the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the House Leader, Abubakar Olawoyin-Magaji during Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by Speaker Yakubu Danladi.

Danladi had read the governor’s message to the house seeking for approval for the loan.

Some of the lawmakers in their submissions raised issues on the ability of the state to repay the loan and promised to track the facility towards ensuring that the fund was spent on the purpose intended.

The Speaker said a supplementary budget to cater for the N35 billion loan facility was expected to be presented by the governor.

He directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Alimah Kperogi to convey the approval to the governor.