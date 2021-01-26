The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara has rejected the purported replacement of Bashir Bolarinwa with his deputy, Abdullahi Samari, as chairman by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The caretaker committee made this known in Ilorin while addressing newsmen.

The Mai-Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the APC, had appointed the former state deputy chairman, Abdullahi Samari, as Bolarinwa’s replacement but the Vice-Chairman of the Kwara committee, Theophilous Oyebiyi said the alleged letter of appointment being paraded by Samari on the social media did not emanate from the national headquarters of APC.

He said: “Hon. Bolarinwa, who led the party to 100 percent victory in the last general elections, deserves to be celebrated and greatly rewarded.

“He remains our state chairman. All of us had the equanimity of mind and character to work together for victory at that time, why not now?

“The decision to embark on this unlawful route is said to be based on a purported suspension of Hon. Bolarinwa by the state erstwhile executive.

“As erstwhile executive, we are not aware of any wrongdoing that would have warranted any enquiry let alone investigation and a far-reaching decision of suspending Hon. Bolarinwa as the state chairman.

“Hon. Bolarinwa presided over our last three working committee meetings in which all members attended on 16th and 30th November 2020 and December 7th, 2020.

“All records of those meetings are available. Where and when did the suspension take place when NEC decision was on 8th December?

“It is unfortunate that the national body of our party will rely on any purported suspension as contained in Samari’s letter displayed in the social media and either did Hon. Bolarinwa see the petition, not to talk of defending himself if there was any.

“As progressives and members of a party that prides itself as a respecter of the rule of law, it should be expected that we carry out due diligence at all times, respect our constitution, follow our rules and be above board in dealing with all our party’s affairs.”