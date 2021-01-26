By Abankula

Sunday Igboho has reacted to the fire that gutted his old house in Ibadan early today, saying he was not going to blame anyone, until an investigation has been concluded.

Igboho said he was not in a hurry to blame any individual or group for the suspected arson.

He said he would allow authorities to conduct investigation into the incident.

“I cannot blame anyone right now for the attack, not even Fulani people,” he said by telephone hours after the attack.

“We have to thank God that nobody was killed, it is more important,” he told the Peoples Gazette.

Igboho’s property in Soka, Ibadan was gutted by fire at about 3am today.

He said he moved out of the property about a year ago to a new property also in Soka.

Igboho, real name Sunday Adeyemo, zoomed to national attention after he gave a quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa.

The notice followed a series of kidnapping and killing linked to the herdsmen.

Governor Seyi Makinde ordered his arrest.

A spokesman of President Buhari said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has also ordered his arrest.

The arrest threat, so far, has not been carried out, even after Adeyemo met with the new police commissioner in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko.