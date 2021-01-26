By Ayorinde Oluokun

The Police in Oyo State has given further information on how some hoodlums in two vehicles set the house of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho ablaze early Tuesday morning.

The house was reportedly set ablaze around 3 am on Tuesday after the power supply to the Soka area it was located was cut off.

However, Igboho told journalists that he has vacated the burnt house for another house in the same area about a year ago.

Gbenga Fadeyi, the spokesperson for the Police Command said reports received on the incident indicated that the house was burnt by hoodlums who invaded Soka area in a bus and a taxi, shooting sporadically to scare people away.

Fadeyi, who said this in a statement on Tuesday however said police had begun an investigation into the incident.

In the statement, the police spokesperson said, “At about 0620 hrs of today 26/01/2021, a report was received at the Santo Police Station that some unidentified hoodlums came to Sunday Igboho’s house at Soka area of Ibadan in a Hummer bus and Micra ( taxi) firing sporadically, and set the house ablaze.

“The mini sitting room got burnt in the process while the value of other properties is yet to be estimated.

“Immediately the DPO Sanyo got a wind of the incident, he contacted fire service while he also went to the scene for on the spot assessment.

“The fire was eventually put out. An investigation has commenced into the incident while the Police are on the trail of the hoodlums.”

The Director of Operation Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Ismail Adeleke had earlier said no life was lost in the fire incident.

Adeleke said that it was only the waiting room and the corridor of the building that were affected by the fire.

He said items destroyed by the fire were Plasma television set, air conditioners and chairs.

Adeleke said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Igboho had earlier said he will wait for investigations to be concluded before speaking on likely suspects behind the arson.

Adeyemo (Igboho), popularly known as Sunday Igboho, recently gave a seven-day ultimatum to herders in the Ibarapa axis of Oyo State to leave the area.

He said herders have been responsible for the killings and kidnappings of the residents of Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa.

But Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State insisted that the herders were not responsible for the insecurity. He asked the police to arrest Igboho and other trouble makers.

Adeyemo later went to Igangan community in Ibarapa axis of Oyo State on Jan. 22, resulting in a clash.

The home of the Fulani Seriki in the town was burnt.