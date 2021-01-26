By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian-British actor John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, known professionally as John Boyega, is starring in Netflix’s original film “The Formula.”

“The Formula.” which was directed by “The First Purge” and “Burning Sands” director, Gerard McMurray, is about a Formula One racing prodigy who is forced to become a getaway driver to save the only family he has left.

Executive produced by Jason Michael Berman with Sam Shaw and Buppie Productions’ Ephraim Walker co-produce, the film also stars Robert De Niro.

Boyega recently starred in anthology film series “Small Axe” and “Red, White and Blue“, both directed by Steve McQueen.

He previously featured in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker“, “Detroit” and is currently in production on “They Cloned Tyrone” with Jamie Foxx.

Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh and Gerard McMurray will write, direct and produce the film through his production company Buppie Productions.