By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ex-Super Eagle star, Odion Ighalo has said his farewell to his current side Manchester United.

The striker is prime to call it quit at the Old Trafford as his contract expires with the club at the end of the month. He posted an emotional message on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Ighalo described his exit as hard saying, however, he gives glory to God for fulfilling his long-life dream of playing for Manchester United.

The former Watford man thanked Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the faith he had in him and said he would miss all his teammates.

“It’s so hard to see this dream come to an end. But I give God the glory for helping me fulfill this life long dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for.

To the Manager I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not, to my amazing teammates I will miss you guys, it was always fun and a time I look forward to training and spending time with all of you. And I pray we win the LEAGUE and FA cup this year.

The 31-year-old joined Manchester United on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month contract which was eventually extended by another six-months.

In his 12-months stay at United, Ighalo scored five goals in 18 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign as he proved a useful back-up option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ighalo’s place in the United squad became threatened after the club signed former PSG striker Edison Cavani as backup for Marcus Rashford and Anthony martial.