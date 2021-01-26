Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has raised alarm that some politicians are now politicising his fight against criminal herdsmen in order to tarnish his image and weaken him.

‌Igboho said this while reacting to a post by Mr. Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President Muhammadu Buhari on his Facebook page on Monday.

The President Adviser had in the post alleged that some politicians on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP contracted Igboho to disrupt the 2009 Ekiti governorship rerun election.

Ojudu however said in the Facebook post that Igboho was persuaded not to carry out the plan after he met with the then chieftain of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and received a ‘golden handshake.’

However, speaking while fielding questions from journalists on the fire incident that gutted one of his houses on Tuesday, Igboho said he has never met or had any such dealing with the presidential adviser.

The activist who spoke in Yoruba also denied assertion that he had told Ojudu then that their deal must not be leaked to the late strongman of Ibadan politics, Lamidi Adedibu.

Further faulting the presidential adviser, Igboho noted that while the Ekiti rerun was in 2009, Adedibu had passed on a year before.

“I was not close to the late Adedibu. I have a relationship with my father, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, and I have never betrayed him in the years I was his follower. I don’t know Femi Ojodu and I didn’t have any business with him. All what he said are lies,” Igboho said.

He added that his activities against criminal herdsmen are not being funded by any politician.

Rather, he said he was motivated by the suffering of his people in the hands of the criminals who have been carrying out kidnappings, killings in Igangan where he issued a seven-day ultimatum for Fulani herders to quit to act.

“Nobody is funding me. I just want peace peace to reign in the land of my forefathers,” Igboho said.

The activist noted that the Fulani herdsmen have been killing, kidnapping and raping the people (of Igangan) but no government came to their rescue until he decided to intervene.