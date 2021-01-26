By Suleiman Shehu/Ibadan

The Director of Operation Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Ismail Adeleke, said no life was lost in the fire incident in the Ibadan home of popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho.

Adeleke said that it was only the waiting room and the corridor of the building that were affected by the fire.

He said items destroyed by the fire were Plasma television set, air conditioners and chairs.

Adeleke said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The Police Command in Oyo State said that the fire was the handiwork of yet-to-be identified hoodlums.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi said that a report was received.

At about 3.a.m. today fire gutted Igboho’s house in Soka area of Ibadan.

Fire fighters from the Oyo State Fire Service arrived at the scene to quell it.