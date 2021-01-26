By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has called the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other relevant authorities to investigate the tenure of the sacked Service Chiefs.

The former governor in a Twitter post highlighted that the service chiefs should most importantly be investigated for human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings under their watch and commands.

Fayose alleged that the service chiefs only served themselves and their pockets describing them as “Disservice Chiefs.” He said Nigeria became completely insecure under their watch.

“The sacked Service Chiefs only served themselves and their pockets and can at best be described as “Disservice Chiefs” under whom Nigeria became completely insecure.

Fayose concluded by calling on the new service chiefs to learn from their immediate predecessors and remember nothing lasts forever.

It is my call to the ICC and other relevant authorities that tenure of the "sacked" Service Chiefs should be investigated, most importantly human rights abuses and extra judicial killings under their watch and commands. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 26, 2021

