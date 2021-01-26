By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pan-Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho has disassociated himself from Facebook and Twitter accounts bearing his name.

The Yoruba activist on Tuesday said some fraudulent Nigerians were set to defraud innocent citizens using the fake social media accounts.

He warned Nigerians against associating with Facebook and Twitter accounts in his name while addressing journalists at his Ibadan residence after his house was set ablaze.

After the activist became a national topic owing to the ultimatum he gave to Fulanis’ in Igangan, Oyo State, social media accounts began to surface on different platforms in his name.

Igboho, however, dissociated himself from these accounts warning Nigerians to not get scammed by persons using his name on social media platforms.

The activist said that the accounts are being operated by fraudulent imposters.

Tweets by Sunday_Igboho

Tweets by Sundaylgbohoo