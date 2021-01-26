The Oyo State Fire and Safety Services has stated that its men were able to timeously arrest the fire incident at the Soka, Ibadan home of Mr. Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho at the early hours of today.

The agency’s director of operations, Engr. Adeleke Ismail, indicated that the fire outbreak was reported to it at exactly 3.20 a.m. through a telephone call from the scene of the fire.

He said the agency’s men swiftly moved to the location a few minutes after the call and that it was able to put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

The Agency stated that the fire incident affected a set of sofa, a Plasma Television, an air conditioner and other items at the waiting room of the building.

The statement read: “The Oyo State Fire Services Agency was called to a fire incident at exactly 03.20 hours of Tuesday, 26th January, 2021 through a GSM number.

“Instantly, our men moved to the location with the new Mercedes Fire Tender FS 10 OY with four personnel from the Molete Fire Station and on arrival at the house, which was located at Soka area of Ibadan, found out that the waiting room and passage of the three bedroom flat was alight.

“The house was later found to belong to Mr. Sunday Adeyemo.

“The Agency’s contingent immediately swung into action and was able to put out the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the building.

“Information made available to our Agency indicated that the fire was as a result of arson, as an individual, who described himself as Mr. Wale and claimed to be an occupant of the building, informed our crew that there were sporadic gunshots in the area, after which fire allegedly broke out in the affected premises.

“The fire ravaged the following items: a set of sofa in the waiting room where the fire started, a Plasma TV, an air conditioner and other items in the waiting room.

“At about 04.30 hours, the Fire Truck and four personnel of the Agency led by Principal Fire Superintendent II, Ogunkanbi, returned to the station and stood by for operational duties.”