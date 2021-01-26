The Lagos State Taskforce has recounted how a commercial bus (danfo) driver fleeing from its operatives knocked down and killed a passer-by in Oshodi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Taskforce said contrary to reports on social media, its officers did not kill anybody in Oshodi.

CSP Shola Jejeloye, Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), in a statement said Taskforce was not involved in the death of a young man in Oshodi earlier on Tuesday.

“Early this morning, a commercial bus driver was illegally loading passengers by the roadside in Oshodi and, on noticing the presence of a Lagos Task Force vehicle, took off recklessly at a high speed, knocking down the innocent young man who was trying to cross the Oshodi Expressway.

”Despite warnings and enlightenment campaigns about the dangers of violating traffic laws, commercial drivers have continued to flout the law and put the lives of commuters at risk. This violation of the law led to the death that occurred in Oshodi,” Jejeloye said.

He added that no gunshot was fired within the vicinity as being rumoured on the social media.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from believing false information released online by mischievous individuals who are out to cause public disorder and unrest in Lagos.

“The Lagos State Government sympathises with the family of the deceased young man. The reckless commercial bus driver will be apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law,” he said.