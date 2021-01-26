By Adejoke Adeleye

A community leader in Ogun State, Chief Toyin Amuzu has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to be pro-active and as a matter of urgency, rally stakeholders, especially security chiefs in the State to nib in the bud, the menace of herdsmen before the people degenerate into self-help as witnessed in Oyo State.

Amuzu gave the advice while reacting to the new settlement of herdsmen in Ogun and the incident of some suspected Fulani herdsmen who reportedly shot a woman, Morenikeji Salami, while going to her site on the Oru-Awa Road in the Ijebu-North Local Government Area.

He also said brutality was meted out to some residents of Ketu-speaking villages in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, by soldiers who escorted herdsmen to graze in their communities.

He noted that there has been few skirmishes between Fulani herders and farmers within the State, as well as a great influx of Hausa people, while stressing the need for government to be pro-active and ensure they live within the rules and regulations of the areas they have found themselves, as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

Amuzu charged Governor Abiodun to provide leadership and take seriously the issue of security of lives and properties and not wait till things got out of hands, saying “much is expected from the governor as the Chief Security Officer of the State.”

“The bandits are here in Ogun State terrorising our people, they are in Odeda here. Those in government should stop playing politics of receiving favour from Abuja and protect the lives of our people. Anyone who commits any crime should be treated as criminals by government, leaving out their ethnicity and occupation. In fact reporting them as Fulani or herdsmen is merely reducing the issue, they are either bandits, armed robbers or kidnappers” he said.

He said Nigerians could live in any part of the country, but advised that it was not out of place for the government to ensure profiling, Close Circuit Television, CCTV and other security measures.

Amuzu who symphatised with victims of kidnapping, also commiserated with the families of the victims of tanker explosion along the Presidential Boulevard, Kuto axis of Abeokuta metropolis.

He, however, said banning fuel tankers and articulated vehicles from plying Ogun flyovers as ordered by Governor Dapo Abiodun was mere lip service, without enforcement and putting in place, warning signs and iron barriers that would prevent such vehicles from further using the flyovers.