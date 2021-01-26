Agency Report

Late former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings will be buried with full military honours on Wednesday after a funeral service at Ghana’s Independence Square.

A two-day lying in state at the Accra International Conference Centre began on Monday ahead of the state burial.

The general public along with some dignitaries were given the opportunity to file past his body to pay their last respect to him.

His widow Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings and their four children, with other relatives and chief mourners, sat solemnly, acknowledging the cortege.

Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former minister for information in the Rawlings administration, said the legacy the former president left behind “is the political and economic stability Ghana enjoys.”

Rawlings served as Ghana’s president from 1993 to 2001 and died on Nov. 12, 2020 at the age of 73.