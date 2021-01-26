Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams said some Yoruba are collaborating with the Fulani herdsmen to kidnap and kill people.

He made the claim on ARISE News programme on Tuesday, saying Yoruba people contribute 25 to 30 per cent of the security threats being witnessed in the region.

He said some citizens of Yoruba speaking states in the country have assisted some of the Fulani herdsmen involved in kidnapping and other criminal activities by providing them with food and information about their targets.

“By the time we released a statement, we realised that we have been seriously infiltrated. Even the security threats we are having in the southwest now, we realise that our people constituted nothing less than 25 to 30 per cent of the security threat,” the Yoruba generalissimo told ARISE News.

“Unlike some Fulani herdsmen that were arrested in Ilesa (and) in Akure, when the OPC vigilante and the Amotekun arrested them last week, we realised that the person who prepared food for them in that forest was a Yoruba person in Ilesa and we realised that the person that gave them information about the people they will kidnap is a Yoruba person.

“So we had to sit back and apply strategy to this issue, where is our problem coming from? who are the evil people among us that need money at any time to flash as big men in the society?”

Mr Adams, who by the virtue of his title is expected to be at the vanguard of the advocacy of Yoruba interests within the larger Nigerian framework said strengthening the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Operation Amotekun, is the only way the region can effectively tackle insecurity.

“If you want to fight insecurity conventionally and we still respect the fact that we have six southwest governors in Yoruba land, the only way out is to support Amotekun to do their job and not by frustrating Amotekun.

