Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband JJC Skillz‘ directional debut film “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” has been named Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

The 2020 comedy film has broken a four-year record formally held by Kemi Adetiba’s ‘The Wedding Party’.

In a statement released by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the 2020 comedy film has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number one spot for its third week in a row.

“Omo Ghetto’ has officially broken a four years record by knocking off Kemi Adetiba’s 2016 Comedy movie” The Wedding Party”

The movie had been Nollywood Highest Grossing Movie with N453,000,000, in the third place is ‘The Wedding Party 2 with N433,197,377,” the statement said.

Funke and JJC Skillz’ newest achievement, attained in the middle of a pandemic that crippled the film industry for months, is reasonably the most surprising news in recent times.

The movie “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)“, which was released on 25th December 2020 is a sequel to Funke’s 2010 trilogy “Omo Ghetto“. It follows the struggles of Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto.

The film stars Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Alade among others.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more.

Reacting to the news, Funke Akindele-Bello shared a video on her Instagram page which she captioned “💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃OMO GHETTO (THE SAGA) is the HIGHEST GROSSING NOLLYWOOD MOVIE OF ALL TIME!!!!!💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽. This is how we react to this good news 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾#music by @itspuffy. It’s still showing in all cinemas nationwide and in selected Novo cinemas in the UAE. #omoghettothesaga #omoghettothesagamovie”.