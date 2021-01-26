Prof.Isaac Albert, Director, Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the removal of Service Chiefs.

Albert said this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

The expert said that Buhari had responded to the yarnings of Nigerians by the removal of the service chiefs.

Albert, however, said the removal of the service chiefs only would not solve the security challenges facing the country.

He urged the president to move to the next stage by addressing other challenges such as inadequate equipment and military personnel.

Albert also called on the military to improve on their relationship with the community they operate.

He said that war against terrorism and banditry cannot be won without winning the minds of the the people in communities the military operate.

Also speaking a human right lawyer, Mr Oladimeji Adebayo, said that the security situation in Nigeria would improve with the appointment of the new service chiefs.

Adebayo said the new service chiefs would bring new ideas that would improve the security situation in the country and would want to make impact.

“I think they are going to do their best and justify the confidence imposed on them by Nigerians.

“We expect improve security situation in the country now,” he said.

The new services chiefs appointed by the president are Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Maj.Gen. I Attahiru, Rear Admiral A. Z. Gamboa, Chief of Naval Staff and Air- Vice Marshal I. O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

NAN