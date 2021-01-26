By Jennifer Okundia

It is celebration time for show host, Nigerian lawyer, brand influencer, television presenter and media personality Ebuka.

His parents are marking their 52nd wedding anniversary this January, and Ifeoma, his younger sister, broke the good news with photos on social media.

Ifeoma wrote; “52 years & counting….. Happy Wedding Anniversary dad & mum…. May God continue to give u both good health , amen”

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is known for hosting the Big Brother Naija reality show, Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV and The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

He is married to Cynthia Obianodo and they have two lovely daughters together.