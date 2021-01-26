Mr Raphael Ibiam, director of Ebonyi Fire Service, said on Tuesday in Abakaliki said that the state recorded 130 fire incidents in 2020.

Ibiam expressed worry over non-adherence to fire safety measures by some of the residents of major towns in the state.

He, however, said no life was lost in the incidents during the period under review, and that the service received 17 calls on fire in January.

The director listed some of the causes of fire outbreaks in the state as bush fire, electrical faults and cooking gas explosion.

“Bush fire is the problem we are having now, people no longer clear bushes around their surroundings but we have embarked on a campaign to minimise the possibility of fire outbreak.

“We encourage people to clear their surroundings and create paths between their surroundings and fence.

“To get fire extinguisher in their homes, outlets and always keep gas cylinders away from cooking gas and avoid answering a call in the kitchen.

“We also advise them to switch off all their electrical appliances when leaving home,” Ibiam said.

He solicited the support of the media in enlightening the general public on the need to adhere to instructions in order to prevent fire outbreak.

Ibiam commended Gov. David Umahi for providing the service with 10 drums of foam chemical and 42 pieces of hose to fight fire.