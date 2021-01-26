By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere has described the sack of service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari as a belated exercise.

Buhari finally succumbed to public pressure by sacking the service chiefs on Tuesday.

In an announcement today, Media adviser, Femi Adesina, said Buhari has accepted the immediate resignation of the Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

Those involved are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Reacting to the development, National Publicity Secretary, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the sack was belated as the service chiefs should have been sacked before now.

Odumakin stated that Afenifere did not believe that the agenda that made Buhari to keep the service chiefs had been dropped.

He said the Buhari’s government had not changed its agenda of nepotism and managing the country in a sectional manner.

Odumakin also faulted appointment of the new service chiefs, as there was nobody appointed from the South East part of the country.